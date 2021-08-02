Deferred judgment for shooting up a vehicle in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle has been sentenced.

Parker Duea Holland-Dunn, 20 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault with and displaying a dangerous weapon.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says on January 24 in the 17000 block of 310th Street, Holland-Dunn shot two tires and the front fender of a vehicle, then smashed a windshield and a side mirror.

He received a deferred judgment Monday and must spend two years on supervised probation and pay $855 in restitution. If Holland-Dunn satisfies all the terms of his sentence, this conviction will be removed from his record.