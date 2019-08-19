MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets a deferred judgment for having sex with a teenager.
Justin Joseph Haubrich, 27 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, must pay a $1,000 civil penalty, and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. If he meets all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.
Haubrich pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September of 2018.
Related Content
- Deferred judgment for sex with teen
- Worth County teen gets deferred judgment
- Teen gets deferred judgment for dealing pot
- Deferred judgment for alley thief
- Deferred judgment for Cresco tire slasher
- Deferred judgment for Mason City robber
- Prowell gets deferred judgment for pot
- Deferred judgment in Mitchell County marijuana arrest
- Woman gets deferred judgment for jail assault
- Deferred judgment for marijuana at school
Scroll for more content...