Deferred judgment for sex with teen

Mason City man sentenced Monday.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019
Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man gets a deferred judgment for having sex with a teenager.

Justin Joseph Haubrich, 27 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation, must pay a $1,000 civil penalty, and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. If he meets all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.

Haubrich pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for sexual contact with a 15-year-old between April and September of 2018.

