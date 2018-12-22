Clear
Deferred judgment for marijuana at school

Ramiro Resendiz Ramiro Resendiz

Rake teens pleads guilty to possession with intent to deliver.

Dec. 22, 2018
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago teen is sentenced after police find a “sizable” amount of marijuana in his vehicle at school.

Ramiro Tiverio Resendiz, 19 of Rake, was charged after Buffalo Center police found the marijuana on March 8.

Resendiz pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and has now been sentenced to three years of probation. He’s been given a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be wiped from Resendiz’ record if he successfully completes his probation.

