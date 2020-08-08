Deferred judgment for Worth County sex crime

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Hancock County man gets a deferred judgment for a Worth County sex crime.

Devonta Colby Hinton, 22 of Britt, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse. Authorities say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old and video of the sex act was recorded on a cell phone.

Hinton was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and must sign up with Iowa’s sex offender registry. He must also pay a $250 sex offender civil penalty.

If Hinton successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.