Deferred judgment for North Iowa jewelry thief

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing jewelry.

Kelly Louise Frein, 60 of Mason City, was accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of gold, silver, and diamonds from a Mason City home in July and August 2018 while working as a cleaning lady.

Frein entered a guilty plea to 4th degree theft and has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation. Frein must also pay $1,009 in restitution and a $315 civil penalty.

If she satisfies all the terms of her probation, this conviction will be removed from Frein’s record.