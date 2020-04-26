Deferred judgment for Charles City Kmart thief

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man gets a deferred judgment for stealing from the Charles City Kmart.
Kenin Dean Neve, 28 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft after authorities accused him of stealing thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from the retailer over the court of a month.
Neve has been given two to three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution of $5,645. If he fulfills the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from Neve’s record.
