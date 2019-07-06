Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- After a rain-soaked game the previous night, the Honkers couldn't keep the momentum going, falling to the Waterloo Bucks 4-2.

After a solo home run to lead off the game for the Bucks, Rochester answered with a two-run double by Kyler McMahan. The Honkers would have a 2-1 lead, until Waterloo would hit the go-ahead single in the fifth.

With the loss, Rochester falls to 2-2 in the second half of the season.