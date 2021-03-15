Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Defense in ex-cop's trial fears impact of $27M settlement

George Floyd (left) and Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, a former police officer, has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

The defense attorney for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death says he’s “gravely concerned” that last week’s announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 10:18 AM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death said Monday that he’s “gravely concerned” that the announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked for a continuance and raised the possibility of renewing his previously unsuccessful motion to move Derek Chauvin’s trial to another city.

“I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday,” Nelson said, adding that the settlement announcement "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool.”

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher said the state had no control over Mayor Jacob Frey and the City Council, who announced the settlement on Friday.

Absent a delay or change of venue, Nelson urged Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to consider giving both sides extra strikes to remove potential jurors who might be biased, and to recall the seven jurors already seated to ask them how the settlement affected their view of the case.

But Schleicher said the jurors selected promised they could decide the case based only on evidence presented at trial and he urged the court to “take a step back” and determine whether there’s an actual problem before deciding on solutions.

“You would agree it’s unfortunate, right?” Cahill asked.

“It’s certainly not my preference, your honor,” Schleicher replied, adding that it wasn’t clear to him whether news of the settlement “cuts” in favor of the prosecution or the defense.

“The problem is, it cuts,” Cahill said.

Cahill said he would take the request for a continuance under advisement, but that he didn’t think it would be appropriate to grant additional strikes to either side. He said he would likely recall the seven previously seated jurors for further questioning.

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time I don’t find any evil intent that they were trying to tamper with this case,” Cahill said. The judge has already instructed members of the jury pool to avoid all news coverage about the case.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter. Attorneys have been questioning potential jurors to settle on 12 who will deliberate and two to be alternates.

Floyd, a Black man, was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked sometimes violent protests in Minneapolis and beyond and led to a national reckoning on racial justice. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. At least three weeks have been set aside for jury selection.

In the midst of jury selection, Minneapolis last week agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit from Floyd’s family over his death. Floyd family attorney Ben Crump called it the largest pretrial settlement ever for a civil rights claim. The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood that includes the 38th and Chicago intersection that has been blocked by barricades since Floyd's death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor. The city didn’t immediately say how that money would be spent.

The first potential juror questioned Monday volunteered that she had “inadvertently” heard about the $27 million settlement, and that she knew it was a record. She said she presumed it meant the city didn’t feel it would prevail in the civil case.

“When I heard that I almost gasped at the amount,” she said, adding that she couldn't promise she could disregard it. Cahill excused her and said he appreciated her honesty.

The process of questioning jurors has been long and nuanced, with attorneys for both sides trying to ferret out potential jurors who may be biased. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Chauvin’s guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt.

The seven jurors selected so far include five men and two women. Four of the jurors are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic. The jurors range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

The earliest opening statements would begin is March 29.

Three other former officers face an August trial on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 497392

Reported Deaths: 6814
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1031591627
Ramsey43846828
Dakota37335400
Anoka34028402
Washington22482268
Stearns19068209
St. Louis15182289
Scott13767108
Wright12822119
Olmsted1203693
Sherburne898577
Carver818341
Clay703989
Rice688295
Blue Earth622337
Kandiyohi588878
Crow Wing528785
Chisago508647
Otter Tail493071
Benton465994
Winona424449
Mower420731
Douglas398870
Goodhue396469
Nobles388947
McLeod349454
Polk346765
Beltrami342254
Morrison339452
Itasca321251
Becker318847
Lyon316246
Isanti314356
Steele313611
Carlton303050
Freeborn293425
Pine286220
Nicollet270342
Brown254239
Todd252130
Le Sueur242622
Mille Lacs235947
Cass225026
Waseca213519
Meeker210234
Martin193529
Wabasha18973
Roseau182317
Hubbard161841
Houston158814
Dodge15724
Renville154741
Redwood149334
Pennington144018
Fillmore14319
Cottonwood139120
Chippewa138935
Wadena133320
Faribault128718
Sibley120310
Aitkin119633
Watonwan11908
Rock117416
Kanabec111521
Pipestone102024
Yellow Medicine98717
Murray9628
Jackson95210
Swift89518
Pope8456
Marshall79716
Stevens7579
Lake74818
Clearwater72714
Lac qui Parle70117
Wilkin68611
Koochiching62411
Big Stone5274
Lincoln5152
Grant4958
Norman4909
Unassigned47668
Mahnomen4487
Kittson42022
Red Lake3695
Traverse3165
Lake of the Woods2271
Cook1250

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 341028

Reported Deaths: 5583
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk52809574
Linn19609320
Scott17338217
Black Hawk15081296
Woodbury14058216
Johnson1324176
Dubuque12507199
Dallas1036593
Pottawattamie9985149
Story975346
Warren522979
Clinton505887
Cerro Gordo504585
Webster498988
Sioux483869
Marshall468274
Muscatine431493
Des Moines431361
Buena Vista414937
Wapello4121114
Jasper391969
Plymouth373279
Lee354954
Marion345774
Jones286555
Henry280737
Bremer272956
Carroll270449
Crawford256536
Boone247030
Benton244454
Washington240948
Mahaska217347
Jackson211339
Dickinson209540
Tama203768
Kossuth201157
Clay189425
Delaware187940
Winneshiek185430
Page181719
Fayette180136
Buchanan179730
Wright175431
Cedar175323
Hamilton174442
Hardin171839
Harrison168570
Clayton160955
Butler159832
Mills150320
Cherokee149737
Poweshiek149630
Floyd149541
Lyon147441
Madison147118
Allamakee146848
Iowa141923
Hancock138833
Grundy132931
Winnebago132231
Cass131152
Calhoun130411
Jefferson128934
Appanoose123747
Louisa123248
Mitchell122340
Sac120418
Chickasaw120215
Union120031
Shelby119534
Emmet116540
Humboldt114525
Guthrie110528
Franklin110020
Palo Alto102822
Howard100722
Unassigned10030
Montgomery97136
Clarke96421
Keokuk92729
Monroe90628
Ida85032
Adair82431
Pocahontas81519
Monona77529
Davis77223
Greene74110
Lucas73521
Osceola68615
Worth6698
Taylor64112
Decatur5769
Fremont5609
Van Buren53818
Ringgold51322
Wayne49021
Audubon4789
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow moves in late tonight and Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restrictions for Minnesota are loosening

Image

QR codes have been helpful during the pandemic

Image

Sean's Weather 3/15

Image

Pi day

Image

Pandemic chalk art

Image

Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast

Image

Women feeling worse vaccine side effects

Image

Entertainment industry preps for loosened restrictions

Image

Pipe bursts at Rochester Public Library

Image

March Madness is here, section tournaments begin this week in Southeastern Minnesota

Community Events