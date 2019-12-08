Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions 20-7

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota's five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss.
Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters.
But Minnesota's defense delivered the biggest impact to help keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs with a 9-4 record. Rookie quarterback David Blough threw two interceptions, and the Lions fell to 3-9-1.
