Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions 20-7

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Pro Football Writer

Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota's five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss.

Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters.

But Minnesota's defense delivered the biggest impact to help keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs with a 9-4 record. Rookie quarterback David Blough threw two interceptions, and the Lions fell to 3-9-1.

