Clear

Deere workers approve new contract, end strike

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. (AP Photo)

'UAW John Deere members did not just unite themselves, they seemed to unite the nation in a struggle for fairness in the workplace.'

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DETROIT (AP) — Deere & Co. workers approved a new contract Wednesday that will deliver 10% raises immediately and end a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees.

The United Auto Workers union says 61% of the members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was strikingly similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.

Deere workers — and other unions — have been emboldened to ask for more this year because of the ongoing worker shortages and because workers didn’t always feel appreciated while working long hours during the pandemic.

This latest proposal made only modest changes to the details of Deere’s internal incentive pay plan. The new contract covers 12 plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas where the Moline, Illinois-based company’s iconic John Deere green agricultural and construction equipment is made.

The company said work would resume on Wednesday night.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement on the UAW strike:

"The great Iowa products, made by John Deere workers, help farmers feed and fuel the world. The men and women who build these tremendous machines are the same ones who are the backbone of many communities across Iowa. I'm proud that an agreement could be reached."

After the last vote on Nov. 2, Deere officials told the union not to expect the company to offer any more money, and Deere largely stuck to that promise in its latest offer, which it called its final one.

The workers had been on strike since Oct. 14. And in recent weeks, they have had to endure increasingly colder temperatures along the picket lines while trying to get by on the union’s $275 in weekly strike pay or by finding another job.

“UAW John Deere members did not just unite themselves, they seemed to unite the nation in a struggle for fairness in the workplace,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement Wednesday night.

Deere CEO John C. May said he is pleased that workers will be back on the job "building and supporting the industry-leading products which make our customers more profitable and sustainable.” May said the agreement gives workers the opportunity to earn the best wages and benefits in the industry.

In addition to the initial raises, this week’s offer kept the 5% raises that were in the third and fifth years of the six-year deal and 3% lump sum payments in the second, fourth and sixth years of the deal. The offer would also provide an $8,500 ratification bonus, preserve a pension option for new employees, make workers eligible for health insurance sooner and maintain their no-premium health insurance coverage.

What Deere did in this latest offer was tweak the complicated formula it uses to determine which workers receive bonuses based on whether their team hits certain productivity goals. The changes in the formula could make it easier for workers to qualify for the incentive pay, but there are some Deere workers who aren’t eligible for the bonuses based on the job they do in the company’s factories and warehouses.

The workers had been holding out for more from Deere, which has predicted it will report record annual profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion when it releases its earnings report later this month. Initially, more than 90% of the workers rejected Deere’s initial offer, but the second vote was much closer after the company essentially doubled the raises it was offering.

Another group of UAW-represented workers went on strike earlier this year at a Volvo Trucks plant in Virginia and secured better pay and lower-cost health benefits after rejecting three tentative contract offers. Currently, about 1,400 Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since early last month at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 857791

Reported Deaths: 9171
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1685421984
Ramsey695571017
Dakota62978559
Anoka59792548
Washington37628343
Stearns31493268
St. Louis27141379
Wright24115192
Scott24077171
Olmsted20591123
Sherburne17601118
Carver1545362
Clay11449100
Blue Earth1079564
Rice10789137
Crow Wing10619120
Chisago937867
Kandiyohi9363104
Otter Tail9249117
Benton8405122
Beltrami770590
Goodhue735993
Douglas726398
Itasca721191
Mower703646
Winona678055
McLeod669982
Isanti650379
Steele642228
Morrison639277
Becker597769
Polk571483
Freeborn532043
Nobles514554
Carlton502270
Lyon501560
Mille Lacs487970
Nicollet487257
Pine479539
Cass473650
Todd463840
Brown451156
Le Sueur428033
Meeker406356
Martin365842
Waseca353031
Wabasha35009
Hubbard334147
Dodge324411
Roseau295631
Wadena285035
Fillmore283614
Redwood266945
Renville256751
Houston255717
Faribault243531
Sibley236316
Pennington235029
Kanabec226833
Cottonwood215531
Chippewa209141
Aitkin207247
Watonwan189217
Pope188110
Yellow Medicine176921
Rock171227
Swift160621
Jackson156316
Koochiching156021
Stevens155011
Clearwater148820
Murray147511
Marshall146521
Pipestone145329
Lake124324
Wilkin115915
Lac qui Parle115225
Mahnomen101413
Norman9959
Grant9229
Big Stone9055
Lincoln8485
Kittson68422
Red Lake67910
Unassigned601124
Traverse5906
Lake of the Woods5034
Cook2880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 504194

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Unassigned72950
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Turning colder to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo expert shares latest on immunity amid surge

Image

RPD holds informal event with Rochester's Ethiopian community

Image

RPD holds informal Q&A

${item.thumbnail.title}

Defense Department will help relieve 2 Minnesota hospitals

Image

CDC: 100,000 overdose deaths estimated over the past year

Image

Gov. Walz addresses the state of COVID-19

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (11/17/21)

Image

Community Policing

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa

Image

Gov. Tim Walz Urgent Request

Community Events