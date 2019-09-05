Deer stands for veterans

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Naylor brothers are working hard to change the lives of our veterans.
The brothers were helping set up tree stands in Legionville when they noticed some of them weren’t in the best shape.
So, they decided to build their own for when the veterans go out for their hunting weekend in October.
They have received generous donations from countless community members, and organizations who made the deer stands possible to be built.
The brothers say if they’re able to make even just one veteran aware that someone cares, all of the hard work was well worth it.
The tree stands are expected to be finished by Sunday to be hauled up to Legionville.
