Clear

Deer stands for veterans

Two Austin brothers are donating their time and 3 deer stands to those who have served our country.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

AUSTIN, Minn.- The Naylor brothers are working hard to change the lives of our veterans.
The brothers were helping set up tree stands in Legionville when they noticed some of them weren’t in the best shape.
So, they decided to build their own for when the veterans go out for their hunting weekend in October.
They have received generous donations from countless community members, and organizations who made the deer stands possible to be built.
The brothers say if they’re able to make even just one veteran aware that someone cares, all of the hard work was well worth it.
The tree stands are expected to be finished by Sunday to be hauled up to Legionville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Giving your best Volunteer of the Month

Image

Mitchell County Log Cabin restoration

Image

Deer Stands for Veterans

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival 2019

Image

Kindness Counts

Image

Comfort Care Kits

Image

Albert Lea Grows

Image

Construction in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Community Events