Deer sent flying by car crashes into 2nd car, killing driver in Iowa

The deer was knocked into the air and then went through the windshield of an eastbound car.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 8:39 AM

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a deer sent flying when it was hit by a car in southeast Iowa crashed through the window of a second car, killing its driver.

The accident occurred a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Highway 92, just west of Sigourney.

The Iowa State Patrol says the deer went onto the roadway from the north ditch and was struck by a westbound car.

The deer was knocked into the air and then went through the windshield of an eastbound car.

The dead driver was identified as 45-year-old Donald Burdick, who lived in North English.

