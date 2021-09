OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A deer jumping out in front of a motorcycle resulted in injuries to a woman Sunday in Pleasant Grove Township.

The sheriff's office said it happened at 8:52 a.m. in the 3100 block of County Rd. 16 SE.

Two females were riding a 3-wheel motorcycle when the deer entered the road. The driver attempted to swerve while the passenger, a 53-year-old from Virginia, either jumped or fell off.

She was taken to St. Marys Hospital.