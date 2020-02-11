Deer disease found in more Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in four more Iowa counties.

The Department of Natural Resources says CWD was found in wild deer from Winneshiek, Fayette, Woodbury, and Decatur counties. That brings the total number of Iowa counties where wild deer have tested positive to eight.

“We will schedule meetings in these areas in the next few months to discuss chronic wasting disease, our response and the role hunters play in helping us to manage for this disease,” says Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR.

The DNR says it submitted nearly 7,000 deer tissue samples for testing from hunter harvested or road killed deer collected statewide in the 2019-2020 season. 43 wild deer tested positive.

“Early detection is key,” says Harms. “We want to increase the surveillance in close proximity to the positive deer to hopefully catch any other positives in the area. In these surveillance zones, we want to manage our deer herd toward the lower end of our population goal to help slow disease transmission.”

The Iowa DNR has been testing deer for chronic wasting disease since 2002. The first positive was in 2013 near Harpers Ferry in Allamakee County. To date, CWD has been found in 89 wild deer.

For more information on CWD in Iowa, click here.