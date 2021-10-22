Deer cause one-vehicle rollover in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – An encounter with deer caused a one-vehicle rollover Thursday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Terrance Matlock, 20 of Rockwell, was driving on Thrush Avenue around 8:26 pm when he hit one deer and then, while trying to miss a second, lost control in the 13000 block, went into the east ditch, and rolled his vehicle several times.

The Sheriff’s Office says both Matlock and a passenger, Anna Yerman, 18 of Latimer, suffered minor injuries but the vehicle was totaled. Neither Matlock nor Yerman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mason City Fire Medics assisted at the scene of this accident.