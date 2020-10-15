Deer at Houston County farm tests positive for CWD

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been confirmed in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a 2 ½ year old white-tailed doe tested positive at a Houston County deer farm after it died. The herd has been quarantined and the DNR says the owner is cooperating with its investigation.

“We’re compiling the last five years of the herd history and movements as required by federal program standards, and we’re working with the USDA to appraise and request federal indemnity for this herd,” says Board Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “There are 38 adults and 11 fawns in the herd and we plan to work with the producer to develop a depopulation and testing plan.”

The DNR says the farm imported the infected deer in 2019 from a Winona County herd which has also been quarantined. Testing is now being done on harvested wild deer in Houston County as part of the planned CWD surveillance for the fall deer hunting seasons.

“We typically heighten our efforts to collect samples from wild deer in areas that surround CWD-infected cervid farms,” says Dr. Michelle Carstensen, Wildlife Health Program supervisor. “Even though sampling is voluntary this year, the more hunters submit samples, the better we can understand how CWD is spreading in the area. This new detection is within our CWD management zone and intensifies our need for Houston County deer hunters to submit samples.”

The DNR says three deer tested positive for CWD out of approximately 2,260 deer that were tested last fall within 10 miles of this newly CWD-positive deer farm.

CWD is a disease of the deer and elk family caused by prions, which can damage brain and nerve tissue. The disease is fatal in deer and elk and there are no known treatments or vaccines. Consuming meat from CWD infected animals is not advised.