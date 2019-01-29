Clear
Deep freeze prompts Iowa universities to call off classes

Dangerously low temperatures and wind chills have prompted several Iowa universities to call off classes.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:38 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 7:14 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) —

The National Weather Service's wind chill warning says wind chills as low as minus 50 degrees (negative 45.6 Celsius) could occur Wednesday in much of Iowa.

Officials for Iowa State University say all classes have been canceled and university offices closed all day Tuesday and Wednesday and through noon Thursday. The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa say classes will be canceled starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Classes are scheduled to start again noon Thursday.

Drake University says classes will be canceled after 5 p.m. Tuesday and all day Wednesday.

Iowa State says basketball games at Hilton Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday would be played as scheduled. The Drake men's basketball game against Illinois State also will be played Wednesday night.

