Dedicated to staying clean after drug court graduation

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tuesday marked graduation day for a former offender who completed Cerro Gordo County's drug court program.

Judge James Drew congratulated Troy Wiebke for a job well done on completing his mandated treatment program. In July of last year, he was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after attempting to out run police, and was also under the influence of methamphetamine. He was then required to attend Prairie Ridge for treatment.

Knowing that he needed to turn things around and set an example, he focused on getting clean, and hopes to be a resource for those still in the program.

"I'll be there for anybody that's in drug court if they ever want to talk, having a clean house to go to for sobriety, keep them on the right track."

He has a message for those want to achieve sobriety.

"If you want to stay sober, you can do it. I'm sure it's not as easy for everybody as it was...I think it was easy for me. I chose to stay home with my family and be with them instead of being incarcerated. And to me, that's a much better life than going to prison."

Judge Drew also recognized milestones in other treatment programs, including being sober for one whole year.