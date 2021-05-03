Decreased chicken supply impacts local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you enjoy comfort food, like chicken wings, you may soon find they’re harder to come by or may even cost more!

The National Chicken Council says sales of chicken wings are up by 7%. However, restaurants are now faced with a shortage of chicken which is raising costs.

Rochester Pappy’s Place owner Chris Pappas says the restaurant just bought 10 cases of chicken wings in bulk which Pappas normally would never do.

He added the price of the purchase has jumped significantly saying, “Chicken wings have almost doubled in price right now. Regular chicken is up quite a bit too but not as high as chicken wings. It is still up about a third.”

Pappy’s does say the restaurant doesn’t have any plans right now to increase customer pricing.

The National Chicken Council attributes the decreased chicken supply to a devastating winter storm in Texas and nearby states that are major chicken-producing regions.