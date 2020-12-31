Decrease in gym-goers due to the pandemic at the Rochester Athletic Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The countdown is on for 2021 and for many, a new years means a fresh start.

A common "New Year Resolution" is getting fit or healthier in some way.

The Rochester Athletic Club says there will definitely be fewer people at the gym this new year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

KIMT News 3 spoke with the General Manager of the Athletic Club and he says they definitely have not seen as many people this year because of the pandemic.

He says they are still signing some people up, but it is not as busy as a typical year.

During a normal January, the General Manager says they see about 2,500 member check-ins each day.

Right now, they are seeing about 700-800 a day.

"As we go down 2021, we have a lot of our members on freeze right now, so we expect, once restrictions are lifted and once people feel comfortable, they will be back," says Brent Frueh.

Frueh says, at the moment, the Rochester Athletic Club feels like a ghost town compared to what they're used to.