Decorah woman injured in southeastern Minnesota crash

MABEL, Minn. – A northeast Iowa woman is hurt in a Fillmore County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Doreen Kay Dahl, 54 of Decorah, IA, was southbound on State Highway 43 and stopped at the intersection with State Highway 44. The Patrol says Dahl pulled into the intersection and hit the trailer being pulled by Tristan Lee Brainard, 18 of Caledonia. The crash sent the trailer spinning, knocking over a stop sign and a light pole at the intersection.

No one was taken to the hospital but Dahl reportedly suffered minor injuries. The State Patrol says there was a light rain falling at the time of the collision, just after 12 pm Sunday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Mabel Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.