Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Decorah woman injured in southeastern Minnesota crash

State Patrol says she hit a trailer being towed through Mabel.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MABEL, Minn. – A northeast Iowa woman is hurt in a Fillmore County collision.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Doreen Kay Dahl, 54 of Decorah, IA, was southbound on State Highway 43 and stopped at the intersection with State Highway 44. The Patrol says Dahl pulled into the intersection and hit the trailer being pulled by Tristan Lee Brainard, 18 of Caledonia. The crash sent the trailer spinning, knocking over a stop sign and a light pole at the intersection.

No one was taken to the hospital but Dahl reportedly suffered minor injuries. The State Patrol says there was a light rain falling at the time of the collision, just after 12 pm Sunday.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Mabel Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking a well above average start to the work week followed by a rain/snow system for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Image

Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Image

Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

Community Events