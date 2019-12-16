Decorah man who threatened a hospital now faces federal prosecution

DECORAH, Iowa – A man recently sentenced for threatening a hospital is now facing a federal weapons charge.

Williams Fredric Harrison Jr. 59 of Decorah, received 30 days in jail after entering an Alford plea to 2nd degree harassment. He was accused of calling the Winneshiek County Medical Center on November 24, 2018, and threatening to shoot a doctor.

The Winneshiek County Sehriff’s Office says Harrison has now been transferred to federal custody for prosecution on possession of ammunition by a drug user.

According to the federal indictment, 200 rounds of Remington .223 ammunition was found in Harrison’s home when he was arrested for threatening the hospital and a December 2018 check of Harrison’s urine came back positive for marijuana.

Court records show Harrison pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and domestic assault in 2015.