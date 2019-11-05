Decorah man sentenced for neglecting his dependent mother

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is sentenced for neglecting his mother until she needed medical care.

Bradley Dean Eddy, 50 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse. After an ambulance was called for his mother, authorities say an investigation found Eddy failed to provide her with critical care and that resulted in serious injury.

Eddy was sentenced Tuesday to two to five years of probation and may only have contact with his mother in a public area at the care facility where she lives. Eddy must also complete a “cognitive restructuring program.”