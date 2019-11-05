DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is sentenced for neglecting his mother until she needed medical care.
Bradley Dean Eddy, 50 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse. After an ambulance was called for his mother, authorities say an investigation found Eddy failed to provide her with critical care and that resulted in serious injury.
Eddy was sentenced Tuesday to two to five years of probation and may only have contact with his mother in a public area at the care facility where she lives. Eddy must also complete a “cognitive restructuring program.”
Related Content
- Decorah man sentenced for neglecting his dependent mother
- Decorah man sentenced for harassment
- Decorah man sentenced for jail brawl
- Decorah man sentenced for multiple drug crimes
- Man arrested for Decorah burglary
- Northeast Iowa man pleads not guilty to neglecting his dependent mother
- Watch: The Decorah eagle cam
- Sex abuse charge dropped against Decorah man
- Mason City man sentenced for sexual assaults against dependent adults
- Decorah driver in Olmsted County crash
Scroll for more content...