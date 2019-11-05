Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decorah man sentenced for neglecting his dependent mother

Authorities say she suffered serious injury.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is sentenced for neglecting his mother until she needed medical care.

Bradley Dean Eddy, 50 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse. After an ambulance was called for his mother, authorities say an investigation found Eddy failed to provide her with critical care and that resulted in serious injury.

Eddy was sentenced Tuesday to two to five years of probation and may only have contact with his mother in a public area at the care facility where she lives. Eddy must also complete a “cognitive restructuring program.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breaking down the election with political analyst Bennett Smith: Part 2

Image

Voice of the People Award

Image

Safe Driving in the Snow

Image

Homelessness

Image

Child Left In Car

Image

Bennett Smith on Iowa School Races

Image

Weiss Update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday

Image

Drone video: B-20 Auto Fire near Clear Lake

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Community Events