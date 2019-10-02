Decorah man sentenced for multiple drug crimes

DECORAH, Iowa – Two separate drug arrests result in probation for a northeast Iowa man.

Dominick James Watson, 21 of Decorah, has been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of meth-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense, and gathering where controlled substances are used.



Watson was one of three people arrested after the search of a Calmar home on December 12, 2018. Of the others:

Lane Breitsprecher of Fort Atkinson pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and got two to five years of supervised probation.

Destiny Chambers of Calmar has pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of meth-2nd offense, gathering where controlled substances are used, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. No trial date has been set for Chambers.

Watson was then accused of selling less than five grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement source on May 28, 2019.

According to court documents, Watson has three previous drug convictions in Winneshiek County.