Decorah man sentenced for jail brawl

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is fined and put on probation for fighting with a county jailer.
Donavon Quinn Nelson, 21 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations for a May 19 incident. Law enforcement says Nelson was climbing the walls, kicking jail property, and injuring himself. When jail staff entered his cell, there was a struggle where Nelson tried to knee a jailer in the groin.
He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and fined $315.
