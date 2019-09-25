Clear

Decorah man sentenced for jail brawl

Fought with jail staff when they tried to enter his cell.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Winneshiek County man is fined and put on probation for fighting with a county jailer.

Donavon Quinn Nelson, 21 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations for a May 19 incident. Law enforcement says Nelson was climbing the walls, kicking jail property, and injuring himself. When jail staff entered his cell, there was a struggle where Nelson tried to knee a jailer in the groin.

He’s been sentenced to two days in jail, one year of supervised probation, and fined $315.

