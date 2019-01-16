Decorah man sentenced for harassment

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man reaches a plea deal over a disturbance after an ATV accident.
Jayme David Kimber, 38 of Decorah, has pleaded guilty to three counts of 1st degree harassment. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Kimber was the driver of an ATV that crashed the evening of July 31 on 155th Avenue. He was arrested in the early morning hours of August 1 after deputies were called to Middle Sattre Road about a man threatening people.
Law enforcement says Kimber was found in a shed surrounded by hay bales. Firearms were also found with Kimber.
He had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of going armed with intent but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.
Kimber has been sentenced to two years of probation.
