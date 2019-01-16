Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Decorah man sentenced for harassment

Jayme Kimber Jayme Kimber

Arrested after an ATV crash in the summer of 2018.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 2:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man reaches a plea deal over a disturbance after an ATV accident.

Jayme David Kimber, 38 of Decorah, has pleaded guilty to three counts of 1st degree harassment. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Kimber was the driver of an ATV that crashed the evening of July 31 on 155th Avenue. He was arrested in the early morning hours of August 1 after deputies were called to Middle Sattre Road about a man threatening people.

Law enforcement says Kimber was found in a shed surrounded by hay bales. Firearms were also found with Kimber.

He had been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of going armed with intent but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges.

Kimber has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

Image

Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

Image

Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Image

Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Community Events