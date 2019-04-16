Clear
Decorah man accused of pointing gun a woman's head pleads not guilty

Arrested in southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 2:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – Trial is set for a Winneshiek County man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head.

Patrick Ervin Curran, 54 of Decorah, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 1st degree burglary, stalking with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse assault.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Curran entered a Decorah home on March 23 and argued with a woman. Court documents state Curran pointed a gun to the woman’s head, took her cell phone, and then left. He was later arrested at a rural residence in Houston County, Minnesota.

Curran is scheduled to stand trial on June 19.

Tracking showers and storms with a severe threat.
