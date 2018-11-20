Decorah man accused of knife threat to stand trial

DECORAH, Iowa – A man who authorities say stabbed himself after holding a knife at a woman’s throat is pleading not guilty.

Joshua Ryan Draves, 30 of Decorah, is charged with going armed with intent, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and domestic abuse assault.

He’s accused of slashing the tires on a vehicle, then entering the home and jumping on his female victim while she was sleeping.

Law enforcement says Draves threatened to kill the woman before putting the knife to his own throat and eventually stabbing himself.

This incident is alleged to have happened November 3 at a residence in Freeport.

Draves’ trial is due to start on January 24, 2019.