Decorah driver in Olmsted County crash

State Patrol says she went off the road early Monday evening.

Posted: Nov. 12, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A northeast Iowa driver went off the road in Olmsted County Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52 around 5:21 pm. Diane Helen Whealy, 68 of Decorah, was driving south when she apparently fell asleep near mile marker 36 and wound up in the north ditch. Whealy was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says Whealy was wearing her seat belt.

Chatfield Police, Fire, and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

