Decorah battery project goes online, called a 'model' for America

DECORAH, Iowa – Alliant Energy says its Decorah Battery project is now up and running.

Alliant says the project’s 2.5-megawatt, 2.9-megawatt-hour battery connects to a circuit in Decorah with a high concentration of customer-owned solar systems. The battery will absorb much of the excess energy these customers generate at the brightest parts of the day and release it onto the grid when customers need it most.

“What is happening here in Decorah will soon become a model throughout the country,” says Dr. Imre Gyuk, Director of Energy Storage Research, DOE Office of Electricity. “As more and more renewable energy comes online, more and more storage will be needed for balance.”

The Decorah project is jointly supported by a $250,000 cost-share from the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Electricity and a $200,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“Whether it's ethanol, biodiesel, wind, or solar, Iowa is a renewable energy powerhouse and it’s because of innovative companies like Alliant Energy,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “This battery storage project in Decorah will create jobs, spur local investment and serve as a model for America’s growing energy sector. Iowa will continue to harness the power of public-private partnership to further Iowa’s reputation as a leader in renewable energy production while also creating a more efficient and resilient electric grid.”