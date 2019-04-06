Decision Farm Bill meeting held in Osage

OSAGE, Iowa - The new Farm Bill left some farmers wondering how it will impact them.

During an Iowa Farm Bureau meeting Friday morning in Osage, a representative from an Urbandale research firm shared information regarding the changes, which included issues like improvements in Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage (as well election and flexibility of both), as well as Daily Margin Coverage, modernization of Marketing Loan Rates, and base acres and yield updating.

Worth County farmer Andy Hill was in attendance at today's meeting. He's not sure if any changes related to the Farm Bill will affect his operation yet, but appreciates being informed of what options are out there for him.

"The last farm bill was written when agricultural prices were very high, and now we're working in this low price environment. And we'll have to decide on whether the program called ARC or the program called PLC will work best for our operations."

The meeting is part of a series of meetings being held around the state regarding the Farm Bill.