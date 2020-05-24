Deciding on the return of prep sports in Iowa

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – There is little that compares to the thrill of winning a state championship – except for athletes learning of the news that they will once again be able to return to the sport they love.

Iowa athletic officials delivered that news on Wednesday.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” IHSAA Executive Director, Tom Keating told KIMT. “We still have folks that are concerned who say I think you’re doing it too soon.”

There are a number of guidelines that have been set for teams to follow by the IHSAA to keep everyone safe. Keating says there was a lot that went into reaching the decision of playing ball this summer.

“I don’t know if there was one thing that was a tipping point. I think a lot of discussion, a lot of research, and a lot of data mining went into the decision to finally go ahead and for the governor to give us the green light if we wanted to.”

Iowa is one of the only states in the area to conduct a summer season for prep baseball and softball. The IHSAA and IGHSAU will continue to monitor data from around the state once practice begins as early as June 1.

This will help gauge if it safe to proceed with fall sports. The eyes of the surrounding state are watching including those of MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens.

“We’re obviously watching the Wisconsins, Iowas, and Dakotas and how they’re going forward with things,” Martens said. “Everybody is opening up at their pace and they’re doing it in a different way and have different populations. For instance, I believe North Dakota might have half of its counties that don't have a confirmed (COVID-19) case at this time. That’s a very different experience than what we have in Minnesota.”

Martens says the current focus is on the summer coaching waiver period which begins June 1 as the first phase in a cautious approach.

“We’re being cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to return to participation first and that means practice and training, and then on into competition, and then on from there to leagues and culminating experiences at the end of seasons.”

Once sports do return to normal, what happens if someone has COVID-19 symptoms prior to a game or practice?

“Then they don’t participate. That’s the guidance,” Keating added.

In the event that a player or coach was to test positive, the school is to contact the local health department to receive guidance.