Deciding on the return of prep sports in Iowa

The state made the decision Wednesday to green-light the upcoming summer season.

Posted: May 24, 2020 11:08 PM

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – There is little that compares to the thrill of winning a state championship – except for athletes learning of the news that they will once again be able to return to the sport they love.

Iowa athletic officials delivered that news on Wednesday.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” IHSAA Executive Director, Tom Keating told KIMT. “We still have folks that are concerned who say I think you’re doing it too soon.”

There are a number of guidelines that have been set for teams to follow by the IHSAA to keep everyone safe. Keating says there was a lot that went into reaching the decision of playing ball this summer.

“I don’t know if there was one thing that was a tipping point. I think a lot of discussion, a lot of research, and a lot of data mining went into the decision to finally go ahead and for the governor to give us the green light if we wanted to.”

Iowa is one of the only states in the area to conduct a summer season for prep baseball and softball. The IHSAA and IGHSAU will continue to monitor data from around the state once practice begins as early as June 1.

This will help gauge if it safe to proceed with fall sports. The eyes of the surrounding state are watching including those of MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens.

“We’re obviously watching the Wisconsins, Iowas, and Dakotas and how they’re going forward with things,” Martens said. “Everybody is opening up at their pace and they’re doing it in a different way and have different populations. For instance, I believe North Dakota might have half of its counties that don't have a confirmed (COVID-19) case at this time. That’s a very different experience than what we have in Minnesota.”

Martens says the current focus is on the summer coaching waiver period which begins June 1 as the first phase in a cautious approach.

“We’re being cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be able to return to participation first and that means practice and training, and then on into competition, and then on from there to leagues and culminating experiences at the end of seasons.”

Once sports do return to normal, what happens if someone has COVID-19 symptoms prior to a game or practice?

“Then they don’t participate. That’s the guidance,” Keating added.

In the event that a player or coach was to test positive, the school is to contact the local health department to receive guidance.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20573

Reported Deaths: 878
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin6918534
Ramsey231697
Stearns192312
Nobles14572
Anoka116455
Dakota105935
Olmsted55110
Washington50626
Kandiyohi4541
Clay36623
Rice3652
Scott3462
Wright2401
Sherburne2081
Todd1970
Benton1662
Carver1612
Mower1501
Steele1400
Martin1245
Blue Earth1121
St. Louis11113
Pine850
Freeborn840
Winona7715
Carlton730
Nicollet683
Cottonwood620
Polk582
Otter Tail550
Itasca527
Goodhue522
Watonwan500
Chisago481
Dodge430
Meeker420
Crow Wing421
Le Sueur411
Chippewa400
Jackson390
Morrison380
Murray350
Becker320
Lyon310
Douglas290
McLeod260
Isanti250
Waseca240
Rock210
Unassigned199
Fillmore171
Mille Lacs161
Wabasha160
Swift150
Sibley120
Beltrami120
Wilkin113
Norman110
Kanabec111
Cass113
Faribault110
Brown112
Pipestone100
Marshall80
Pennington70
Pope70
Aitkin60
Wadena60
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching50
Lincoln50
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Big Stone30
Redwood30
Traverse30
Grant20
Houston20
Clearwater20
Hubbard10
Kittson10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17227

Reported Deaths: 456
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk3714108
Woodbury255524
Black Hawk167639
Linn92775
Marshall86611
Dallas84914
Johnson5987
Muscatine54339
Wapello5004
Crawford4772
Tama39023
Louisa3347
Scott3319
Dubuque31916
Jasper25616
Buena Vista2310
Pottawattamie2106
Sioux1990
Washington1798
Allamakee1184
Wright1170
Plymouth1080
Warren1060
Story941
Poweshiek888
Bremer676
Henry611
Clinton601
Boone540
Des Moines531
Mahaska526
Cedar451
Guthrie433
Taylor370
Benton371
Jones360
Monroe334
Iowa320
Clarke320
Osceola320
Shelby310
Buchanan310
Clayton303
Marion290
Webster271
Fayette260
Hamilton260
Madison241
Monona230
Cerro Gordo221
Lee220
Winneshiek210
Davis200
Lyon190
Grundy190
Harrison190
Floyd181
Jefferson150
Cherokee150
Butler150
Mills140
Delaware140
Humboldt130
Sac130
Greene130
Keokuk130
Hardin130
Howard120
Hancock120
Appanoose123
Audubon111
Jackson110
Cass110
Ida100
Page100
Clay100
Winnebago100
Carroll90
Van Buren80
Franklin80
Dickinson80
Adair80
Chickasaw80
Kossuth70
Emmet70
Lucas60
Montgomery60
Union60
Adams50
Ringgold40
Fremont40
Pocahontas40
Mitchell40
Palo Alto30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Calhoun20
Wayne10
Decatur00
