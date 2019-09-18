Deceptive smell causes stir at downtown Mason City buidling

MASON CITY, Iowa – The smell of natural gas sent some people out of the Brick and Tile Building Wednesday but it turned out to be an old smell from an old pipe.

Alliant Energy says a contractor working at the building opened up a very old pipe that used to be used for natural gas but had been long abandoned. However, there was some residual smell still within the pipe and that caused some people inside to leave the premises.

Alliant Energy says there was no actual gas leak and no official evacuation was ordered. As the smell dissipated, people re-entered the building at the corner of East State Street and Delaware Avenue. The Mason City Fire Department was not contacted about the incident.