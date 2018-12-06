Clear

December GYB Volunteer of the Month

This month we are honoring Kiester resident Cathy Oldfather.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 5:40 PM
Updated: Dec. 6, 2018 6:45 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

KIESTER, Minn. - Each month KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our December Volunteer of the Month is Cathy Oldfather.

"I'm active in the church, i'm active in the Farming of Yesteryear, Kiester Gardners, anybody that needs help," Oldfather said.

"Cathy's always friendly and eager to help and just a fun person to be with," said Kiester resident Jim Goemann.

"I just love doing it," Oldfather said.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/

