Decades of probation for Rochester meth dealer

Provided the drug to an informant in December 2017.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine to a police informant will keep a Rochester man on probation for decades.

Toby James Bruce, 42, was sentenced Thursday to 148 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and 30 years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs in April.

The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team says Bruce sold over 20 grams of meth to an informant in December 2017.

Bruce must also pay $1,300 in restitution and perform 50 hours of community work service.

