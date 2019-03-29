Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Decades of craftsmanship put into fishing rod

Fishing supports nearly 35,000 jobs in the state of Minnesota.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 7:52 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Ice fishing season is over so now anglers are flocking to the open water.

Mel Dickie is an avid fisherman.

“The hobby turned into a rod building shop," said Dickie.

His craftsmanship has caught the eyes of folks from around the world. The 98-year-old man says he has probably made hundreds of rods in the 30 years he has been doing business. In the land of 10,000 lakes fishing contributes $2.4 billion to the state's economy each year. Fishing supports nearly 35,000 jobs in the state of Minnesota.

Dickie says although business has been good his favorite part about the job is being a mentor to others.

" Personally, I have enjoyed teaching other people to make their own," Said Dickie.

Then one day Jeff Minske walked into his shop.
"I said will you teach me how to make a rod," Said Minske.

Minske loved the experience so much that this student quickly became a dickie protege.

It takes the duo roughly 6 days to make one of their custom rods.

“You can have the colors you want. You can have them the color of your boat or favorite football team,” Said Dickie.

The custom rod which will set you back $175 dollars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning How Maple Syrup is Made

Image

CICS Center Opens

Image

Fishing Good for Business

Image

Tracking Winds Picking Up From the North

Image

Coffee shop teams up with church

Image

Welding simulator helps students learn trade skills

Image

Hotel construction finishes up

Image

Albert Lea Areas Schools named Best in the Nation

Image

North Iowa Bulls watch party

Image

Tracking a Cool Down for the Weekend

Community Events