Record-breaking number of holiday travelers this season

Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, 115.6 million people are expected to travel.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to AAA, more Americans than ever before will travel this holiday season. Between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1, 115.6 million people are expected to travel.

Of that 115.6 million people, 104.8 million people are expected to drive to their holiday destinations. That's nearly 4 million more than last year.

Gas prices are expected to drop in time for the holidays, but not quite as much as December 2018's national average of $2.37 per gallon.

