Dec. 4th high school basketball highlights

GBB: West Hancock 56, GHV 52. BBB: Bishop Garrigan 64, Lake Mills 52.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 11:30 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

NORTH IOWA – High school basketball returned Tuesday night and we saw some great games across the area including two in Northern Iowa.

Lake Mills boys vs. Bishop Garrigan
The Lake Mills band helped keep the atmosphere alive inside the gymnasium.

In the second quarter, Brad Capesius attacked the lane and dished to Angelo Winkel for the easy deuce.

Then, Lake Mills answered with a run, including a three by Chett Helming.

Right before the half, Capesius once again drove the lane and scored the layup.

Bishop Garrigan outscored Lake Mills 31-11 in the fourth quarter to take the 64-52 win.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls vs. West Hancock
The student section was highly involved in a battle at GHV.

In the final moment of the fourth quarter, Rachel Leerar drove across the baseline t put the Eagles up four points with less than a minute to play.

The Cardinals were quick to fire back with a three by Chloe Frank.

Free throws became the deciding factor as Leerar was fouled with four seconds left, sinking her free throws, giving West Hancock the 56-52 road win.

