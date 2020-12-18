Dec. 19 local sports scores

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Rockford 33, Central Springs 31
Waukon 66, Charles City 62
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32
West Hancock 38, Forest City 29
Lake Mills 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42
Ames 69, Mason City 30
Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 36
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Crestwood 38
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63, Clear Lake 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Crestwood 27
West Hancock 49, Forest City 43
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 30
Ames 74, Mason City 57
Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork 26
Waukon 56, Charles City 34
NA3HL
Rochester Grizzlies 5, Wausau River Wolves 2