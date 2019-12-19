Dec. 19 IGHSAU girls basketball rankings

Class 1A
1 Montezuma
2 Newell-Fonda
3 Marquette Catholic
4 North Mahaska
5 Clarksville
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan
7 Sigourney
8 East Buchanan
9 MMCRU
10 Saint Ansgar
11 Kingsley-Pierson
12 Springville
13 Burlington Notre Dame
14 Exira-EHK
15 Central Decatur
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)
Class 2A
1 Cascade
2 West Hancock
3 North Linn
4 Van Buren County
5 Osage
6 MFL-Mar-Mac
7 West Branch
8 Maquoketa Valley
9 Mount Ayr
10 Logan-Magnolia
11 Hudson
12 AHSTW
13 Mediapolis
14 Western Christian
15 Emmetsburg
Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)
Class 3A
1 North Polk
2 Clear Lake
3 Red Oak
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan
5 Crestwood
6 Dike-New Hartford
7 Roland-Story
8 Okoboji
9 Davenport Assumption
10 Cherokee
11 Des Moines Christian
12 West Liberty
13 West Marshall
14 West Burlington
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)
Class 4A
1 North Scott
2 Marion
3 Center Point-Urbana
4 Glenwood
5 Gilbert
6 Ballard
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier
8 Mason City
9 Lewis Central
10 Central DeWitt
11 Waverly-Shell Rock
12 Maquoketa
13 Dallas Center-Grimes
14 Knoxville
15 Clear Creek-Amana
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5A
1 Iowa City High
2 Southeast Polk
3 Dowling Catholic
4 Johnston
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie
6 Waukee
7 Cedar Falls
8 Ames
9 Urbandale
10 Waterloo West
11 Sioux City East
12 West Des Moines Valley
13 Ankeny Centennial
14 Davenport North
15 Dubuque Senior
Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)
