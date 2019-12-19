Clear
Dec. 19 IGHSAU girls basketball rankings

Six area teams rank in the latest poll released Thursday.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A
1 Montezuma
2 Newell-Fonda
3 Marquette Catholic
4 North Mahaska 
5 Clarksville 
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 
7 Sigourney 
8 East Buchanan 
9 MMCRU 
10 Saint Ansgar 
11 Kingsley-Pierson 
12 Springville 
13 Burlington Notre Dame
14 Exira-EHK
15 Central Decatur
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)


Class 2A
1 Cascade 
2 West Hancock 
3 North Linn 
4 Van Buren County
5 Osage 
6 MFL-Mar-Mac
7 West Branch
8 Maquoketa Valley
9 Mount Ayr
10 Logan-Magnolia
11 Hudson 
12 AHSTW 
13 Mediapolis 
14 Western Christian 
15 Emmetsburg 
Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)


Class 3A
1 North Polk
2 Clear Lake
3 Red Oak 
4 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 
5 Crestwood 
6 Dike-New Hartford 
7 Roland-Story 
8 Okoboji 
9 Davenport Assumption 
10 Cherokee 
11 Des Moines Christian 
12 West Liberty 
13 West Marshall 
14 West Burlington 
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)


Class 4A
1 North Scott
2 Marion 
3 Center Point-Urbana 
4 Glenwood 
5 Gilbert 
6 Ballard 
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier
8 Mason City 
9 Lewis Central 
10 Central DeWitt 
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 
12 Maquoketa 
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 
14 Knoxville 
15 Clear Creek-Amana 
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)


Class 5A
1 Iowa City High 
2 Southeast Polk 
3 Dowling Catholic 
4 Johnston 
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 
6 Waukee 
7 Cedar Falls 
8 Ames 
9 Urbandale 
10 Waterloo West 
11 Sioux City East 
12 West Des Moines Valley 
13 Ankeny Centennial 
14 Davenport North 
15 Dubuque Senior 
Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)

