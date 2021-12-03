Debt collectors can now use email, text, social media to seek repayment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New rules will now change the way debt collectors can contact consumers.

The rules from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau took effect on Tuesday.

This means collection agencies can now use email, text, and social media messaging to hunt down borrowers who owe.

It will affect any Minnesotan and consumer in the process of debt collection.

Jacqueline Olson with the Minnesota Department of Commerce says it offers consumers even more protection in some cases.

She wants consumers to know they are still in control.

“If you're contacted by a debt collector, you can specify which way you want to be contacted, and if that's not text or email, you can say that - so it doesn't take away any power from the consumer,” she explains.

Olson says debt collectors can't call you more than 7 times within 7 consecutive days.

If they speak to you on the phone, they must wait 7 days before contacting you again.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce regulates debt collector agencies and individual collectors.

If you are concerned about any interaction with a debt collector, you can reach out to the Department of Commerce.

“If there are consumers that are being treated unfairly, or engaging in ways with a debt collection agency that they don't want or don't think is legal, they should call us,” says Olson.

The rule also clarifies that a collector must either speak to the borrower in person or by telephone or wait at least 14 days after sending a letter or an email – including a social media message – before reporting a defaulted debt.

For how to understand credit, including credit services and avoiding debt collector scams, visit here.