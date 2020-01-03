Clear
Debate continues over allowing beer and wine sales in grocery stores

A years-long debate involving wine and beer sales in continuing into 2020.

In 2017 Minnesota allowed liquor stores to open on Sundays but Repbulican State Sen. Karin Housley wants to push it even farther and allow the sale of wine and beer inside grocery stores.

That's already allowed in Iowa but not the Gopher state with the exception of low-percentage beer.

Mom and pop liquor stores, including Apollo Liquor in Rochester, oppose the idea saying it gives bigger chains an unfair advantage that could put them out of business.

Owner Bryan King said, "All major retail chains still have liquor stores with the laws we currently have so I don't see the need for the change to give them a greater right to put their wine or liquor next to Fruit Loops or Campbell Soup."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has yet to take a firm position on the issue.

