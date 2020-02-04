Clear

Deaths of woman, baby to cost state of Iowa $3.5M in settlement

The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a man $3.5 million to settle his negligence lawsuit against the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics over the deaths of his wife and newborn child.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 9:49 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Gazette reports that Tiffany Boyce went March 12, 2016, to a Des Moines hospital complaining of cramping, vomiting and a headache.

The Gazette reports that Tiffany Boyce went March 12, 2016, to a Des Moines hospital complaining of cramping, vomiting and a headache.

She was treated and discharged but admitted the next day for similar complaints. She was flown to the Iowa City hospital on March 17, where doctors delivered the Boyces' son, Brantlee.

The lawsuit says Tiffany Boyce died later that day, and the baby died March 22.

