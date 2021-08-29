Death threat, kicking a dog mean prison for Mower County man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening to kill someone and kicking their dog lands a Mower County man behind bars.

Jeremy James Gilbert, 34 of Lyle, has been sentenced to 70 days in jail for animal cruelty and two years and four months in prison for terroristic threats.

Gilbert was arrested on August 30, 2020, after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an incident in Mapleview. Investigators say that a dispute over some audio speakers resulting in Gilbert threatening to “kill” an adult male and kicking a dog.

Charges of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea deal.