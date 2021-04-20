Death investigation underway in northern Iowa after female found unconscious at hog building site

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa - A death investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was found unconscious at a hog site before she was pronounced deceased at Kossuth Regional Health Center.

The sheriff’s office said the victim has been identified as Victoria Lerdo, 17, of Rockwell City.

Officials said it was reported that the female had been assisting in the cleaning and power washing of the facility when she was found by another person also working in the area.

The Iowa Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny will be conducting an autopsy.

The incident was reported Monday night at 407 390th St. near Swea City.