Death investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Steele County

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A stabbing left a man dead Sunday afternoon at an Owatonna park.

The Minnesota BCA said it happened at 600 Cherry St. NE in Owatonna.

Officers located an unconscious man who appeared to have been stabbed. The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two knives were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking any members of the public with any information to contact Owatonna police at 507-444-3800.

"This remains an ongoing investigation. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses. The name of the deceased will be released once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications have taken place," authorities said.