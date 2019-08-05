Dealing with tragedy in the age of social media

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The nation is in mourning after at least 31 people were killed over the weekend in mass shootings. The first incident was in El Paso, Texas, the other in Dayton, Ohio.

In El Paso, residents placed white crosses outside the Walmart where a gunman killed at least 22 people and hurt 26 others.

Authorities say the suspected gunman, Patrick Crusius, posted a racist, anti-immigration manifesto just before the shooting on Saturday.

In Dayton, nine people are dead and at least 27 others are injured after investigators say 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular nightlife district on Sunday.

Police are looking into all evidence at the scene and into reports that Betts had been suspended in high school after officials learned he had compiled a 'hit list' of people he wanted to kill.

When tragic incidents make headlines, in mainstream media or social media, parents face the challenge of helping their children process the news.

It can be a heartbreaking ordeal to talk to children about such incidents.

Nathan Hakes is a father of three including a teenage son.

He has the tough job of talking to his children about what happened.

“We can frame it in a way that is more understandable to him,” he said.

Anslin Ball is a parent whose children are too young to have their own phones. She's aware the day will come when they'll be plugged into the world through social media.

“Being careful about what they watch and what they see and if they do ever see something that's upsetting to them that they talk to us about it,” she said.

Mayo Clinic says to help a child cope with a tragedy, one way is to limit media exposure.

They say constantly watching news coverage can increase anxiety.

If they do watch or read the news, parents are encouraged to do it with them.