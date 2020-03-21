Clear
Dealing with no baseball as MLB season delayed

Travis Herget is the former head coach at NIACC and works with the Philadelphia Phillies. He, like many others, is at home waiting on the season to continue.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

The Coronavirus has halted nearly everything in the sporting world over the past week. As players wait and see what's next, coaches have to as well.

Travis Hergert is the former head baseball coach at NIACC. He landed a job last December with the Philadelphia Phillies as a minor league assistant pitching coordinator.

But like so many others working in sports, his dream is put on a hold due to the effects of the Coronavirus. When the NBA postponed their season, the feeling was the baseball would follow suit.

"The talk around camp was from the players to the staff, Ok when are they going to send us home?" Hergert said. "When are we going to get shutdown?"

The MLB season currently sits in limbo as Opening Day was delayed by at least two weeks. It's a weird feeling for Hergert, whose been around the game for so long.

"To have it sort of I wouldn't say striped away, just temporarily put on hold, it's a very eerily feeling," Hergert said. 

The Coronavirus and its impact stretches far beyond the pro baseball ranks. The NJCAA cancelled spring athletics, meaning his former players at NIACC were done just three weeks into the season.

"It visibly shook me, to see it all come to an abrupt end, it's tragic," Hergert said. 

With a season in jeopardy, all he can do is make sure his players are still active, even without face-to-face instruction.

"A lot of them are in places right now that are really just shut down, sort of in a gridlock if you will but we're just checking in with them, making sure they're doing what they need," Hergert said. "Making sure they're healthy for one, that they're in a good mental state and just making sure they're on top of their throwing because there is no light at the end of the tunnel."

