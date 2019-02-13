Dealing with ice dams

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Ice dams are a ridge of ice that forms on the edge of a roof, preventing melting snow from draining off the roof. It can cause water to leak into a home and cause damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises against chipping off the ice yourself, as doing so could result in damage to your roof and put yourself at risk of getting hurt.

Steven Woyen tells KIMT this is his family's first winter in a new home, and he's hoping to avoid any ice dam issues this winter. "Hopefully it will get warmer and won't get too jammed up but its always a worry as a homeowner," he explains.