Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dealing with ice dams

Ice dams are a ridge of ice that forms on the edge of a roof, preventing melting snow from draining off the roof. It can cause water to leak into a home and cause damage.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Ice dams are a ridge of ice that forms on the edge of a roof, preventing melting snow from draining off the roof. It can cause water to leak into a home and cause damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises against chipping off the ice yourself, as doing so could result in damage to your roof and put yourself at risk of getting hurt.

Steven Woyen tells KIMT this is his family's first winter in a new home, and he's hoping to avoid any ice dam issues this winter. "Hopefully it will get warmer and won't get too jammed up but its always a worry as a homeowner," he explains.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events