Dealing with farm stress

HAMPTON, Iowa - Harvest time is quickly approaching in our area. But couple that along with changes in the agriculture industry such as abnormal weather patterns and news about tariffs, it may cause grief and an overwhelming amount of stress for some farmers.

The Franklin County Farm Bureau is providing resources to help farmers handle the mental load. On Thursday, the bureau, together with Iowa State Extension and Outreach, provided a training session with farmers and those that work in the agriculture sector on a regular basis on how to deal with that, such as what factors that could cause stress and grief, ways to manage it, and available options like the Iowa Crisis Hotline.

One method to deal with stress is the PRIMER method, which stands for Perception (thoughts), Reality (environment), Identify (emotions), Manage (reaction), Extend (communication) and Resources (support).

Val Plagge is a Farm Bureau member, and is part of a recently formed committee that focuses on mental health for farmers, something she says was strongly requested.

"Farmers are working long hours, long days, everyday of the week. Not that we don't already, but the hours are so much longer. Usually we're working with a lot more people. Farmers are usually more independent, but during harvest, you can't do it alone."

Dr. Larry Tranel is a Pastoral Psychologist and an Extension Dairy Specialist with Iowa State University. If you or someone you know may be feeling the stress, he suggests simply writing down a game plan.

"When people lose hope, and they lose control, that they need somebody to step into their lives to try to help them out. When we take a look at the different dimensions of stress, I'd like to use that George Strait song, 'Write This Down.' And keep that in the back of our mind, whatever we could do to help them out, write it down so we can have a game plan to work with."

If you or someone you know is facing a crisis, here are a few resources that are available:

Iowa Concern Hotline: 1-800-447-1985

Farm Aid Crisis Line: 1-800-FARM-AID (800-327-6243)

Children & Families of Iowa: 515-288-1981

CommUnity Crisis Services: 1-855-325-4296

Disability Rights Iowa: 1-800-779-2502

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

Family Caregiver Alliance: 1-800-445-8106

Foundation 2: 1-800-332-4224 or 319-362-2174

Iowa Crisis Chat: 1-855-325-4296

Iowa COMPASS: 1-800-779-2001

Iowa Drug and Alcohol Help Line: 1-855-581-8111

Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline: 1-800-284-7821

Iowa Victim Service Call Center: 1-800-770-1650

Speech to Speech: Dial 7-1-1 and request Speech to Speech

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

United Way: 2-1-1

Veteran's Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

Your Life Iowa: 1-855-581-8111